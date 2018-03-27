'It is what we expected': High turnout reported as Indian Land voters hit the polls.

As of mid-day, there aren't many surprises at the polls in Indian Land.
"It is higher turnout, and it is what we expected," said Mary Ann Hudson, director of the Lancaster County voter registration and elections office.
Voters will decide, by the 7 p.m. closing time, whether Indian Land will become South Carolina's newest town. It's been a major topic of conversation in the area for months. It's been a major online topic today.
The significant interest in the incorporation issue isn't a surprise to election officials who have been answering related questions for weeks. While morning voter turnout overall was higher than for typical elections, not every precinct had seen it.
"We've been keeping up with that during the day," Hudson said. "We're seeing turnout that's pretty high at some precincts, and not as high as other precincts. I don't know why. Because some of them are next to each other."
Another strong push of voters is expected with the afternoon rush, when most work days end.
Several Facebook groups are dedicated to supporting or opposing the townhood plan. One that isn't, a general group for Indian Land discussion, had more than 220 posts before noon Tuesday. Most of them related to the vote, and largely against incorporation.
One post from a little past 11 a.m. stated there were more than 90 voters so far at one precinct. Another posted it took less than two minutes to vote at his precinct. Another asked who would pick up the campaign signs tomorrow and what is the community supposed to "post about after the vote?"
One post called for people to get out and vote, comparing the incorporation question to the last presidential election when many thought Hillary Clinton would win, and were surprised when President Donald Trump won the election.
One woman even posted on behalf of her donkey, Nestor, who according to the post is "not a city donkey." The post prompted replies from fellow "no" voters to "save the donkeys" and vote "for Nestor."
Comments continued to pour in after one poster asked for a list of pros and cons, calling the "mess between the two groups" a case of the Hatfields and McCoys.
