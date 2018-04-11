Multiple York County I-77 crashes cause traffic delays in Rock Hill, Fort Mill

Multiple crashes on Interstate 77 northbound in York County Wednesday morning caused traffic delays, police said.
Four crashes were reported between 7 and 8 a.m. on I-77 northbound between Rock Hill and the North Carolina state line, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site.
A Rock Hill incident near Exit 82 on I-77 that happened a few minutes before 8 a.m. has part of the northbound highway blocked as troopers work the scene, the highway patrol said.
Rock Hill Fire Department, law enforcement and other emergency officials are working that crash on the northbound ramp at Exit 82, fire officials said.
There were also three incidents in northern York County near Fort Mill at mile markers 85 and 88 that included assisting at least one motorist, troopers said.
U.S. 21 in northern York County and Fort Mill was jammed with northbound drivers as far south as the Catawba River Bridge in Rock Hill as motorists sought an alternate route toward Charlotte.
Troopers have not reported injuries from the crashes.
