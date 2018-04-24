What you need to know about the major Charlotte sewage spill flowing into Lake Wylie

SHARE COPY LINK On Tuesday morning, Charlotte water crews responded to a sewage spill in Mecklenburg County. Wastewaters overflowed Monday night making its way down to Long Creek, which flows into the Catawba River and Lake Wylie. WSOCTV

On Tuesday morning, Charlotte water crews responded to a sewage spill in Mecklenburg County. Wastewaters overflowed Monday night making its way down to Long Creek, which flows into the Catawba River and Lake Wylie. WSOCTV