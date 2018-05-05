Train cars remain in Fort Mill creek after derailment

Two empty train cars remained in a Fort Mill creek after part of a train derailed around 4 p.m. Friday.

The Norfolk Southern train was carrying paper, grain, frozen foods and fertilizer, said Norfolk Southern director of public relations Susan Terpay.

"Norfolk Southern personnel worked through the night responding to the derailment," Terpay said in an email. "We are using cranes to lift the derailed rail cars. Most of the cars have been removed from the track and from the embankment adjacent to Steele Creek."

She said the two cars still in the creek will be removed later in the day Saturday. The train has two locomotives and a total of 85 rail cars, Terpay said.

On Friday, 16 of the cars derailed.

The location is just east of Maple Street and Old Nation Road, also called S.C. 21 Business, officials said. The site where the train cars landed is feet from hiking trails on the Anne Springs Close Greenway, including a swinging bridge over Steele Creek.

The greenway closed the Adventure Road Entrance, some trails and its dog park, according to its social media site.

The train wreck site appears to be just outside the town of Fort Mill limits, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The situation happened about the same time Fort Mill and county police were handling traffic concerns for the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill, but police handled the scene and traffic without problems for motorists, said Jeff Helms, Fort Mill Police Chief.

"The cause is still under investigation," Terpay said.

She said no hazardous materials were involved and no one was injured.