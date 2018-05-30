Rock Hill woman shot herself firing at intruder, cops say. The suspect was a pit bull

A woman in Rock Hill shot herself in the leg after a stray pit bull entered her home, police said.
The woman, whose name was not released, told officers that she was in her Simrill Street home around 11 p.m. Saturday when the pit bull came into her home and started growling at her, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
The woman told officers she first fired a pellet gun at the dog, police said.
However, the dog came back in the door and the woman used a .38-caliber revolver, firing two shots at the dog, police said.
One of the bullets fired from the revolver struck the woman in the leg, officers said.
Police seized both guns. No charges were filed in what was described in police reports as an accidental shooting, officers said.
Emergency medical officials responded and treated the victim. Her condition was unclear, police said.
