Local

June 6, 2018 10:48 AM

Body found at Clover flea market, police say

By John Marks, Andrew Dys and Hannah Smoot

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

adys@heraldonline.com

hsmoot@heraldonline.com

CLOVER

A body was found Wednesday morning at an open air flea market in Clover, police there said.

The body has not been identified and detectives are on scene investigating the death, said Randy Grice, chief of the Clover Police Department.

Police were notified Wednesday morning that the body had been found and have sealed the scene, Grice said.

Clover and York County forensic teams are on site collecting evidence, he said. Officials have not released whether the deceased is male or female.

Neighbor Thomas Yazvac said he has lived in the area since 2004. He said he was shocked to hear that someone was found dead at the flea market.

He lives just across the street from the store.

“It’s kind of frightening to have something happen so close to home like this,” Yazvac said.

The flea market is west of downtown Clover, on Kings Mountain Street.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

John Marks: jmarks@fortmilltimes.com; @JohnFMTimes
Andrew Dys: adys@heraldonline.com; @AndrewDysHerald
Hannah Smoot: hsmoot@heraldonline.com; @hgsmoot

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

View more video

Local