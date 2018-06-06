Body found at Clover flea market, police say

A body was found Wednesday morning at an open air flea market in Clover, police there said.
The body has not been identified and detectives are on scene investigating the death, said Randy Grice, chief of the Clover Police Department.
Police were notified Wednesday morning that the body had been found and have sealed the scene, Grice said.
Clover and York County forensic teams are on site collecting evidence, he said. Officials have not released whether the deceased is male or female.
The flea market is west of downtown Clover, on Kings Mountain Street.
