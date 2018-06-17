One person dead, 1 injured in single car crash on I-77 in Chester

One person died in a single car crash off Interstate 77 in Chester late Saturday.
At 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, a driver in a 2000 Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on I-77 when the driver lost control and the car overturned, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The front passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was injured and was pronounced dead on the scene, Miller said. The driver was also wearing a seatbelt and was injured. Emergency Medical Services took the driver to Piedmont Medical Center.
The driver's condition was is not currently available.
The identity of the deceased person was not released Sunday morning.
Check back for updates.
Comments