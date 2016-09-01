2 dead, I-77 blocked in Chester Co. after fiery crash

Interstate 77 in Chester County is blocked after a fire and crash involving two tractor-trailers that is so severe that five helicopters were sent to the crash scene for the injured, according to emergency officials.
The Chester County Coroner confirmed two people died in the crash, according to The herald’s news partner, WSOC-TV.
Emergency scanner traffic shows the wreck with injuries is just over the county line between Exit 65 and mile marker 68. Fire departments, emergency medical officials and police were dispatched from Chester and York counties, as well as state agencies.
It remains unclear how many people were injured. Emergency radio traffic showed that at least one patient was transported by ambulance to Carolinas Medical center in Charlotte, while helicopters picked up other injured and took them to undisclosed hospitals.
The incident was reported at 3:13 p.m. and the interstate remains blocked in both directions, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol real time Web site.
Traffic is so backed up that drivers stuck on the interstate in miles-long traffic were turning around through the median to exit the highway. Traffic on nearby S.C. 901 and other roads was also described as “severe” by officials.
Officials on scene have also requested additional help from York County and the forestry service.
Check back for updates.
