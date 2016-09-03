Coroner: Indian Land boy, 11, dies from asphyxiation

An 11-year-old Indian Land boy died due to accidental asphyxiation Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy was performed Thursday and the case is still under investigation, according to Deputy Coroner Tony Broome. Broome said the boy was found in his room around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett Pope Sr. of Indian Land identified himself as the father of the boy who died in a public Facebook post about the incident. In the post, Pope said his son died while playing “The Choking Game,” in which youths cut off their airwaves in an attempt to get a sense of euphoria.
Pope could not be immediately reached Saturday morning.
Pope said on Facebook that he and his wife, Stacy, don’t know where their son learned about the game. Pope wrote that the family’s tablets and computers show no online research on the game.
Pope, who wrote that he has reached out to his sixth-grade son’s middle school principal about the death, said the Facebook post was meant to give other parents “words of caution.”
“He took this terrible game too far,” Pope wrote in the post. “My family has never felt pain like this before, and we don’t want anyone else to go through what we are going through.”
Pope continued in the post: “Please talk about this with your kids, and do everything you can to prevent a similar tragedy. He was so young and impressionable, he didn’t know what he was doing, and made a terrible mistake.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments