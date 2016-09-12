Fort Mill gun shop burglarized – again

Firearms were stolen from a Fort Mill gun shop Monday morning, as police search for more details.
According to police, the incident occurred at 5:47 a.m. at JJ Aim Right Gunshop on Massey Street. A suspect drove a vehicle through the front doors of the store.
“An undetermined number of firearms were taken, and the suspects left the area in another vehicle,” said Maj. Bryan Zachary with the Fort Mill Police Department.
It’s the second time the shop has been burglarized in the past year.
The shop sits on the steep hill near the bottom of Main Street, not far from Sisk Memorial Baptist Church. A wooden deck beside a large oak tree has a ramp leading to the front door. By mid-morning Monday, several people were inside the building making repairs. All declined to comment, saying details would come from police.
Pieces of decking were broken along the ramp, and glass shattered in the front of the building. Inside, at least one large glass case was broken and empty. Another wall included numerous secured firearms that weren’t taken.
According to the shop’s website, services include buying, selling and trading new and used firearms. They also service weapons, sell ammunition and host firearm training classes. The business opened in 2012.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
