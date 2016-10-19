A healthy dose of Unicorn Juice is just the magic this Fort Mill patient needs

1:10 To say thank you for their service, breakfast was served in Fort Mill Pause

0:41 Ben Fenwick wins 2 SC swim titles for Fort Mill High School

1:26 'He's pretty much the heart of our team'

2:01 Matthew: Retirees fleeing hurricane find refuge in Fort Mill

1:44 Hurricane Matthew: National Guard in Fort Mill gets ready for possible deployment to S.C. coast

1:22 Banks Trail Middle goes Banksy for a day

1:37 The Journey Home: Fort Mill High School Band previews 2016 show

3:59 Parents want an inclusive playground in Fort Mill

0:52 Burglars use car to smash into Fort Mill gun shop

1:47 Teddy Bear Clinic held to fix ailing toys, raise money for Fort Mill animal shelter