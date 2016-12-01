Something sweet is coming to Main Street. Fort Mill residents will get a taste by mid-2017.

There’s a new coming attraction at the former theater site on Main Street, with Southern Sugar Cafe expected to open mid-2017.
Kuester Commercial announced Thursday the new Main Street business will occupy more than 2,000 square feet on the first floor at 100 Main Street. The former theater site is being upfitted and converted to new commercial uses. Kuester previously announced plans for the site with more than 6,000 square feet of office space on the Academy Street side and almost 7,000 square feet of restaurant and retail on Main.
Southern Sugar will be a boutique bakery, espresso bar and wine bar. It will serve breakfast baked goods in the morning and locally sourced vegetables, fruits and desserts in the evening.
“This is my home, I was born and raised in Fort Mill,” said Chris Thompson, co-owner.
“Courtney and I are thrilled to be a part of this community of people and couldn’t think of a better place to bring this concept,” he said, referring to his wife and shop co-owner Courtney Thompson.
“Most of what we will serve is all locally grown. Our deconstructed strawberry shortcake will be made with Fort Mill strawberries.”
Fort Mill is home to the award-winning S.C. Strawberry Festival, featuring locally-grown Springs Farm strawberries.
Thompson said he’s looking forward “to being a part of people’s lives and giving back to the town that I grew up in.”
Courtney Thompson said the history of the former theater site was a major draw.
“We will be the place kids come for cookies and cupcakes, where parents come for a glass of wine or dessert and where everyone can come for great coffee,” she said.
