Cadets from Nation Ford High in Fort Mill ship 900+ gift packages to deployed Marines

In the days before Christmas break, cadets with the Nation Ford High School Marine Corps. Jr. ROTC packed more than 900 mini packages to send to U.S. Marines deployed overseas so they would have a gift during the holidays.
The Nation Ford students received contributions from The Marine Corps League as well as Doby’s Bridge Elementary School in Fort Mill. These mini packages included items ranging from a deck of cards, to candy and beef jerky as well as a card for the holidays.
“This is a token of appreciation for the men ad women who serve their time overseas during the holidays so that we can spend our time at home with family,” said Ariana Mangual, a member of the NaFo MCJROTC and the organization’s public affairs officer.
Comments