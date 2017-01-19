Middle school tech team in Fort Mill designs award-winning app

A concept for a new app created by a team of eighth-graders from Banks Trail Middle School earned Best In State honors in the Verizon App Challenge and is now in the running for national awards.
A national, Fan Favorite competition is decided by online voting and judges will select a Best in Nation winner.
Teams were tasked with conceptualizing and designing an app to help solve a problem or address an issue in the community. Banks Trail students Kate Kaminsky, Ella Fowle, Trisha Mynampati, Jaime Esposito came up with a way to assist hearing impaired people. Their app, HearingHelper, is an easy-to-use translator and mobile hearing aid.
Using the example of someone who would otherwise miss an important announcement in a public place, say a train station, airport, or school building, the students’ app would alert the user that an announcement has been made. HearingHelper works with a vibrating wristband that alerts the user when the app senses a change in decibel levels when an announcement is made over a public address system. The user would then check his or her phone, where the HearingHelper has auto-generated text from the announcement.
HearingHelper could also be used in the classroom to help hearing-impaired students keep up with teachers when certain information is verbalized, the students said.
The students had to sketch out a prototype, write an essay and create a short video describing their app to submit with their entry.
“Hearing disabilities are one of the hardest disabilities to live with, whether it is something you are born with or something you acquire over time,” according to the Banks Trail students’ essay.
“The HearingHelper app is perfect for announcements, so that even deaf students would benefit. All the teacher would have to do is say the attention-grabbing word before starting class. Then deaf students could watch the teacher’s words appear on their phones. Instead of having to participate in special education classes, they would be able to attend class with their peers.”
The team from Banks Trail earned $5,000 that can be donated to the school or used for a nonprofit group/club program. Each team member will receive a tablet. According to the contest website, “Best in Nation and Fan Favorite teams receive an additional $15,000 award for their school or nonprofit group/club, in-person coding training from MIT experts, and an all-expenses-paid trip to the National TSA Conference for each team member and a parent/guardian in the summer.”
MIT will also instruct and help the winning team develop its app.
Voting for the national Fan Favorite award is underway at appchallenge.tsaweb.org.
Comments