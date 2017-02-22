Grant will fund free spray/neuter program at Humane Society pet shelter in Fort Mill

The Humane Society of York County of York County in Fort Mill, South Carolina, announced it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its No Cost Low Income Spay Neuter Program.
The Humane Society of York County is a nonprofit organization with the goal of helping York County to become a lifesaving community by finding homeless pets forever homes and ensuring animals are treated in a humane manner. The HSYC has been serving York County since 1976. In 2016, HSYC cared for over 1,200 pets, funded spay neuter and emergency medical funds for 711 community pets, and rescued 223 animals from local county shelters.
The Petco Foundation investment will help to provide no cost spay neuter services to low income York County pet owners. Reducing unwanted litters helps to reduce the number of animals in York County who end up at the county’s Animal Control facility and local rescues.
“This generous grant from Petco Foundation is going to allow the Humane Society of York County to assist deserving pet owners in York County to provide spay neuter service for their animals,” HSYC director said Becca Boronat said. “It is critical that pets are spayed/neutered to reduce the number of homeless pets, improve pet health, reduce unruly behavior and save on the cost of pet care.”
Applications for the no cost spay neuter program are available at the shelter and online at HumaneSocietyofYorkCounty.org.
For more information about the Humane Society of York County or the Petco Foundation, visit HumaneSocietyofYorkCounty.org or petcofoundation.org.
