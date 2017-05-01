A Fort Mill grocery store is closing up for good. Employees have until June.

One of Fort Mill’s longest tenured grocery stores in closing.
Southeastern Grocers confirmed Monday what had been rumored for several weeks, that the Bi-Lo at 1329 S.C. 160 West is closing.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said Fred Shropshier, regional vice president for Bi-Lo West.
“Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closure and are encouraged to apply for the open positions we have in our network of neighboring BI-LO stores.”
When the store closes, the nearest Bi-Lo locations will be one each in Rock Hill, Pineville, N.C., and Charlotte. There are nine stores within 20 miles. The Fort Mill store will close this summer.
“The closure is scheduled to take place in June,” Shropshier said. “Until the store closes, we will work hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect.”
Bi-Lo has anchored Peach Tree Plaza for over a decade. Prior to that, the space was occupied by a Winn-Dixie store. A Bi-Lo that closed in Rock Hill a couple of years ago became a Publix.
The loss of the Bi-Lo still leaves Fort Mill and Tega Cay with a Publix, three Harris-Teeter stores, a Food Lion, Aldi, Wal-Mart and a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments