He couldn’t put the fire out himself. Lake Wylie man is just glad his family escaped.

The family was getting ready to send their two children off to school Tuesday morning when fire broke out in their garage, then their home.
All four escaped unharmed.
“It’s devastating, but we all got out, and that’s all I can think about right now, is that everybody got out safe,” said Randy Moore, who lives at 50 Water Thrush Road. The dead end road is in the gated River Hills neighborhood on Lake Wylie.
Bethel Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Love said the call came in at 7:16 a.m.
Moore said he was in the shower when his two children, ages 13 and 10, began screaming there was a fire in the garage. As Moore tried to put the fire out himself, but was unable. He made sure everyone got outside, and moved one vehicle to safety.
Fire trucks still lined Water Thrush and nearby roads into the early afternoon. Tankers continued refilling at a fire hydrant nearby hours after the first truck arrived.
From woods nearby, the upper portion of the Moore home appeared badly damaged. The extent of the damage and cause of the fire remain under investigation.
“Investigators are on the scene,” said Amanda Foster, director of fire services for York County, at about 10:30 a.m. “We're still getting information at this time.”
WSOC TV, Herald news partner, said Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Charlotte Fire Department, including a fire boat, also responded.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items, according to a press release.
“We all made it out,” he said. “That’s the main thing.”
Catherine Muccigrosso of The Herald contributed to this article.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
