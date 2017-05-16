230-home luxury assisted living community planned for Indian Land next to Sun City

A 230-unit community marketed as “luxury independent living” and more is planned for U.S. 521 next to Sun City Carolina Lakes.
The project is a partnership between CitiSculpt, a development company with offices in Charlotte and Greenville, and Jacksonville, Fla.-based Sterling, which specializes in senior living communities according to the company’s website, CitiSculpt announced today.
In addition to high-end independent living apartments and cottages, the community will offer assisted living and memory care facilities, according to the announcement. Construction of the three-story main building is still pending.
“We are excited to partner with Starling,” Charles Lindsey McAlpine, managing partner for CitiSculpt,” said in a statement.
“They continue to raise the bar for new generation communities by incorporating the best programs and amenities available to residents who desire a vibrant lifestyle and expect the highest standard of care.”
This would be the second facility of this type in the Panhandle. The 100-unit Blake at Edgewater assisted living and memory care community is now under construction.
Jamie Gilbert, economic development director for Lancaster County, said these types of developments have less impact on public services than typical subdivisions and represent some benefits.
“From an economic development standpoint, absolutely,” Gilbert said.
“One thing is, it means we continue to offer a residence to our people as they age. It also, for the businesses we’re working with, a lot of CEOs want to have a place where their parents can live nearby and that certainly helps.”
Gilbert said these types of communities don’t add students to local schools and generally have less impact on public safety and other services.
“You don’t have a lot of those costs with a facility like that,” he said.
And that’s not all, especially with memory care facilities.
“Those are good paying jobs as far as memory care providers go,” Gilbert said. “And these are usually high end investments and that means they’re paying property taxes,” he said.
