Lake Wylie land is being sold. Enough for Duke Energy to invite neighbors to talk.

Duke Energy is selling a major piece of property along Lake Wylie.
Residents in the Concord Road area received an invitation to a June 7 open house to discuss plans. Duke officials said they will answer questions during a 5-7 p.m. drop-in at the Clover School District Community YMCA.
The invitation shows a site that, according to county land records, is about 300 acres. It doesn’t specify how much of the property might be sold, or what type of land use the sale might involve. Current zoning is medium density residential.
Resident Allison Love doesn’t live close enough to the site to have gotten a postcard, but she represents the area on York County Council, so she heard from residents who did. Love ran for and won her seat on a platform of reining in the wave of residential development near Lake Wylie.
“I am concerned about the density of homes along (S.C.) 274,” she said. “The accumulation of proposed homes is astounding.”
Love said residents need to know about the coming meeting and get whatever details it might offer on the site’s future. While county leadership often can’t stop or deny a new residential construction project completely, the county can work with landowners and developers to help soften the blow of new development.
Issues like building density, arrangement of new homes in relation to waterways, amenities such as parks and other items can be up for discussion. Love believes there is a difference between a development where a landowner works with the county to create a quality project, and a clear cut plan to put as many units as possible on a site regardless of infrastructure and environmental impacts.
“York County is responsible for stopping the madness,” she said. “Our residents should be a priority.”
According to county records, Duke Energy and its affiliated companies own 88 properties in York County. Another 90 properties belong to Crescent Communities or affiliated companies. Crescent Communities is the former Crescent Resources, founded by Duke Power in 1963 as a land management arm of the company.
Crescent has 10 properties for sale or under contract in Lake Wylie and Rock Hill. All on or near the lake, totaling more than 950 acres. They include:
▪ An almost 240-acre site zoned for industrial use is for sale for $5.3 million on S.C. 274, opposite the Creeks Edge subdivision. Almost 40 acres beside it, on Allison Creek Road, is for sale for $715,000. It has a residential zoning and prior approval for up to 71 homes, though it’s being marketed as a single estate property or multi-home development.
▪ Two sites at 432 acres are part of an ongoing effort by Development Solutions Group to put 842 homes off of Daimler Boulevard, south of Five Points.
▪ Two sites at 58 acres are for sale in the Concord Road area.
Crescent is the company behind several single-family subdivisions in the area, including Paddlers Cove in Lake Wylie, Chapel Cove in Steele Creek and Masons Bend in Fort Mill. Its nearest multifamily project is in downtown Charlotte. Commercial or mixed use sites include Mill Creek Commons in Lake Wylie and the almost 1,400-acre River District project in Mecklenburg County.
Crescent also has a $2.3 million listing for 179 acres on Catawba Cove Road, off Pole Branch Road immediately across the state line in Gaston County. Along with two more sites in nearby Gaston County, at 206 total acres.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
