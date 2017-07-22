Clover’s Ninth Grade Campus, final part of bond projects, ready for Aug. 14 unveiling

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill Pause 1:56 Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser 2:23 S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill 1:23 Victory Sport Outreach brings sports and campers together in Fort Mill 0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots 1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices 2:00 Fort Mill residents receive tablets to get connected 2:06 "I can be myself. I can be funky." Dance students at The Complex in Fort Mill grow and learn 1:34 Tega Cay dedicates new firehouse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The final of five projects in the 2014 Clover School District's construction bond package will open for the new school year Aug. 17. A community open house to see the renovated middle school on Highway 55 East will be held Aug. 14. The $10 million renovation is part of the voter-approved $67 million bond referendum. Catherine Muccigrosso cmuccigrosso@heraldonline.com

