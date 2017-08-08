Another 178 Lake Wylie homes. A busy intersection. Will the project have to wait?

A developer wants to put another 178 homes in Lake Wylie. But the homes may have to wait on the roads around them.
MT Land asked to rezone more than 178 acres at 457 Hwy. 274. The site is near the highway’s intersection with Pole Branch Road. The intent there is a 178-home subdivision, The Vista at Lake Wylie.
Though a subdivision fits with future land use planning there, county staff recommends its planning commission deny the request when it meets Aug. 14.
The reason is traffic. A required traffic analysis from the developer relied on two major road improvements that, while planned, have yet to happen. One is a signal and road relocation of S.C. 274 and Pole Branch. The other involves intersection changes along S.C. 557, S.C. 274 and S.C. 49.
Staff is confident the first road improvement “will be completed within a reasonable timeframe,” according to the staff recommendation. It was part of the 2011 Pennies for Progress campaign, in which county voters approved a one-cent sales tax for road projects. The project has been designed and approved, and right-of-way is being acquired.
The second is part of the Pennies for Progress campaign up for referendum in November. The $7.3 million project has no other funding source.
“There are no guarantees the voters will approve Pennies 4 and without such improvements,” reads the staff recommendation, “the development of the proposed residential subdivision will further degrade the level of service for this intersection.”
The staff recommendation only guides the planning commission decision, which itself only guides the final vote on rezonings by York County Council. Developers whose projects get unfavorable recommendations sometimes pull or modify and resubmit them before Council ever gets a look.
Staff recommends, if the planning commission gives a favorable recommendation, that the commission require a development agreement with the landowner. The developer and county could then negotiate terms into that agreement. Part of such an agreement could require the developer to phase in building as the S.C. 274 and Pole Branch improvements are completed.
According to the traffic analysis, levels of service — similar to school grading — now on nearby roads range from C to F. The S.C. 274 and Landing Point Drive access at Wal-Mart gets a failing grade in both morning and afternoon traffic. The new development would create 1,695 new trips outside the neighborhood.
As part of the subdivision, the developer would pay for an access at S.C. 274 and Pole Branch. An eastbound turn lane would be added into the Pennies plan, and another right and left turn lanes would be modified. Traffic signal changes would be involved. The developer also would pay for an access at Harper Davis Road and $66,000 for traffic signal improvements.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
