One uses his hands. One, his foot. Both Nation Ford High students are U.S. Army All-Americans.

1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans Pause

1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

2:34 Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

1:39 Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model

1:36 Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent

0:28 Watch the scene after a collision on Cherry Road involving Fort Mill School District bus

0:45 Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager?