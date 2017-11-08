Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Fort Mills Baxter Village closed Tuesday.
Fort Mill Times

Where’s the Beefs? Popular restaurant in Fort Mill’s Baxter Village abruptly closed

By John Marks

November 08, 2017 4:51 PM

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s has closed its doors in Baxter Village.

A sign on the door says the restaurant has no longer operating as of Nov. 7 and thanks patrons for their business. The sign also says there is more information on the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Facebook page, but it appears the page for the Baxter restaurant has been deactivated.

