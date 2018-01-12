York County makes reporting unregistered vehicles easier

York County is making it easier to report unregistered vehicles, which could affect area schools.
The county this month began offering an anonymous link for residents to report vehicles that may have exceeded the 45-day grace period for registration in the county. The issue is about vehicles that should be registered locally but aren’t. The impacts vary, but it comes down to taxes.
“Every entity that has a millage is affected by those who don’t register their vehicles, including the county,” said Trish Startup, spokesperson for York County.
That includes operations money school districts receive from registered vehicles.
In September, Fort Mill school board started a discussion to crack down on the number of veicles with out-of-state license plates dropping off and picking up students. The board asked administration to start taking vehicle tag information as part of the annual registration and enrollment process. District spokesman Joe Burke said the effort will begin with the enrollment period later this semester.
“We’re still in the process of working out with them (the county) the best way of delivering the information,” Burke said, “and I believe they’re in the process of finding out how they’re going to use it.”
A statement in the fall from the district said there would be a “collaborative effort” between the district and county auditor’s office.
“The taxes paid go to funding the services the community receives: schools, police protection and convenience centers,” county auditor Amy Boheler told The Herald then. “It’s all about fairness. Everyone wants to be treated fairly.”
Some parents have reached out to school leaders asking for information about how to report tags, Burke said.
“We know it’s gotten some community traction,” Burke said.
Information needed to report an unregistered vehicle includes the street address where the vehicle is, make and model, license plate number and state. The form also asks for a date when the vehicle was first noticed and if it’s “consistently at this location.”
Until now, the county auditor’s office took phone calls. The online form adds another option.
To report a vehicle, visit yorkcountygov.com and search “form center.” Or call the county auditor’s office at 803-909-7171 or 803-684-8501.
