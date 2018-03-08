Fort Mill High senior hopes event empowers women

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 66 Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why. Pause 219 Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect 124 Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase 61 Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more 133 Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents 43 Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial 48 Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County 99 Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how. 109 Fort Mill's annual day for random acts of kindness inspired by untimely death 114 Moms Making Moves making a difference to Charlotte's homeless Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Around 70-80 York County women took part in the Charlotte Women's March Saturday morning. Activists said they came away from the event feeling empowered by hearing the stories of those around them. David Thackham / dthackham@heraldonline.com

Around 70-80 York County women took part in the Charlotte Women's March Saturday morning. Activists said they came away from the event feeling empowered by hearing the stories of those around them. David Thackham / dthackham@heraldonline.com