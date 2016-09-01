Eat, drink and dance at the Dairy Barn Sept. 10

Although the Fiddle ‘n Pig Shindig at Anne Springs Close Greenway will be without a barbecue competition this year, organizers have added another tasty attraction to the festival.
The 11th annual barbecue and bluegrass fest on Sept. 10 will feature the Palmetto Biergarten and Grand Tasting, during which attendees can sample craft beer from breweries across the Carolinas. Organizers dropped the barbecue competition, which was actually the least public component of the festival in years past, said Elizabeth Bowers, communications and marketing manager for the Greenway.
“We did have a people choice award (for the competition) but there was no public involvement, just the cook teams,” Bowers said. “It was not as much fun for the public as a biergarden would be. We decided to focus on what the public would enjoy most.”
Visitors will park at the Greenway’s Dairy Barn, a short walk to the Comporium Amphitheater, where the festival is centered.
The Grand Tasting will take place from 2 to 6 p.m., with 15 breweries offering up 45 unique tastings, including Benford Brewing, Blowing Rock Brewing, Conquest Brewing, The Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, Foothills Brewing, The Frothy Beard Brewing, Full Spectrum Brewing, Holy City Brewing, Naked Apple Craft Cider, New Belgium Brewing, NoDa Brewing, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Olde Hickory Brewery, RJ Rockers Brewing and Thomas Creek Brewery.
Tickets to the Grand Tasting are $30 in advance or $40 the day of the festival. Bowers encourages those interested to buy tickets now, as only 500 are available.
And don’t worry, those needing a pulled pork or smoked chicken fix will still be able to find it at the Fiddle ‘n Pig Shindig.
“We’ll still have lots of good barbecue on hand, with some of our old cook teams coming to vend,” Bowers said.
Other food trucks will also be offering up tasty festival fare.
Another change this year are festival hours. Rather than a two-day fest, this year’s Fiddle ‘n Pig will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday only. The musical line-up includes Underhill Rose, The Hinson Girls, Southern Express, Deeper Shade of Blue and ClayBank, a mix of crowd favorites and new acts.
“It’s another great year for regional bluegrass,” Bowers said. “The Hinson Girls are a cult favorite – people come from all over South Carolina coming to see them. Underhil Rose and ClayBank are new.”
Music only tickets are $10 each and those 14 and under are admitted free.
Want to go?
The 11th annual Fiddle ‘n Pig Shindig barbecue and bluegrass festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Anne Springs Close Greenway’s Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane, Fort Mill. Cost is $10 for music only, or $30 for the Palmetto Biergarten and Grand Tasting ($40 the day of the festival). For details, call 547-4575 or visit ASCGreenway.org.
Other festival rules:
▪ You must be 21 and up to enter the Biergarten area.
▪ The event is rain or shine.
▪ No outside food, coolers, alcohol or glass allowed.
▪ Dogs on six-foot leashes are welcome.
To purchase Biergarten tickets, please visit ASCGreenway.org or text GreenwayTix to 41444.
