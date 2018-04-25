Fort Mill pours on the offense to punch its ticket to the SC girls lacrosse finals

After an hour delay for weather, the Fort Mill girls’ lacrosse team continued to rain on the Spartanburg Vikings as the Yellow Jackets punched their ticket to the 5A state finals with a 16-5 win.
The Jackets (14-3) will face the winner of this week's JL Mann /Wando match in Saturday's title match that will be palyed at Irmo High School. The game was the first one back for Fort Mill head coach Kellianne Wunk, who gave birth just last week. She said her team didn't miss a beat in her brief maternity absence.
“This gives me confidence after coming back to see that they haven’t let up,” Wunk said. “We still have a lot of work going forward.”
After losing the opening faceoff, Fort Mill came back and caused a turnover which resulted in a goal from Wallace Cortazar just 65 seconds into the match to put the Jackets up 1-0.
Jackets’ midfield Charlotte Anderson got in on the action just 35 seconds later scoring for Fort Mill as Spartanburg struggled to stop them offensively. Fort Mill scored on its first three possessions after winning the face off on the majority of those match-ups.
Fort Mill kept the pressure on as Anderson continued the scoring for the Jackets after picking off a pass from Spartanburg goalie Olivia Summerfield. Down 4-0, Spartanburg got on the board with Lanie Graves breaking free from the Jackets defense to get the Vikings out of their slump.
The goal wasn’t enough to shift momentum as Fort Mill won the ensuing face off and got another, this time from Sydney Ziemer. Spartanburg’s defense did improve as the first half wore on causing a turnover with about 15 minutes left in the first half. Despite the defense, the Vikings offense stalled as Fort Mill goalie Callie Ruddy made a stop. After the stop, Fort Mill extended its lead with another goal from Ziemer, her second of the half.
Before the half, Fort Mill added several more goals to take an 8-2 lead into the locker room. The second half started much like the first as Fort Mill got the ball early and scored just 90 seconds into play as Ziemer got the hat trick.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments