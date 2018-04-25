Fort Mill pours on the offense to punch its ticket to the SC girls lacrosse finals

SHARE COPY LINK Just bout a week after giving birth, fort Mill girls’ lacrosse coach Kellianne Wunk returned to the sidelines in time for her team’s 16-5 win over Spartanburg to land the Jackets in the S.C. title match. Jeff Sochko

