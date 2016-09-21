Rock Hill mother who buried baby in yard but avoided prison arrested for probation violation

The Rock Hill mother who avoided prison after burying her baby in her yard in 2015 has been arrested for an alleged violation of her probation just a week after it started.
The newborn baby lived six minutes before dying. Tara Ostrowski, 40, then buried the baby in her backyard and covered the box the baby was in with concrete before police found out days later. Ostowski admitted using narcotics through the pregnancy and birth - she gave birth to baby Adam in the laundry room of her home - then pleaded guilty to unlawful conduct toward a child and received a suspended five-year sentence.
Ostrowski is in the York County jail without bond pending service of probation warrants, jail records show. Ostrowski reported to probation last week, said Pete O’Boyle, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
The specific violations alleged by probation agents remains unclear.
Ostrowski, who faced up to 10 years in prison and was suicidal up to and through her pregnancy, was sentenced in December to three years probation and institutional in-patient drug treatment by Judge Dan Hall after he said that Ostrowski could get better drug treatment outside the prison system.
Her lawyer for the criminal case blamed her actions during pregnancy on fear of harm from her abusive husband. The lawyer, 16th Circuit Chief Public Defender Harry Dest, said this morning he had not yet been contacted by jail officials that Ostrowski had been arrested again.
Dest did confirm that Ostrowski was ordered to have the probation begin immediately after finishing substance abuse treatment.
Prosecutors had asked for prison time for Ostrowski in the case.
