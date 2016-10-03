Police: Rock Hill man beat dog ‘enough to make her body spin’

A Rock Hill man charged with animal abuse allegedly beat his dog regularly as a form of discipline, sometimes hitting the animal so hard that it “caused the dog’s body to spin,” according to police.
Christian Michael Porter, 24, was arrested Saturday and charged with abuse of dogs, according to jail records. He remained in the Moss Justice Center on Monday under $750 bond.
Rock Hill police officers responded to a home on Park Meadow Drive on Saturday, after a caller reported that Porter was beating a dog, according to a police report.
The caller told officers Porter had been beating the dog regularly when the dog ran off, and that he “continuously beats the dog when he thinks it’s done something bad.”
Porter told officers that he “teaches and beats the dog to discipline it ‘to a T.’”
“He stated he ‘pins the dog down and tells it how he feels about it,’” the report states. “He also ‘whoops’ the dog hard, which has sometimes caused the dog’s body to spin. He stated he has hit the dog in the face in order for the dog to understand.”
When asked how hard he hits the dog, police say Porter picked up a pillow to demonstrate, struck the pillow “very hard” and said “enough to make her body spin.”
York County Animal Control arrived to evaluate the pit bull, which police said appeared frightened and would not make any movement. Animal Control officers seized the dog.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
