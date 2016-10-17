1 shot to death at Rock Hill home; detectives talking to ‘person of interest’

A man was found shot to death in a Rock Hill home Monday, and investigators are speaking with a person of interest, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a home on the 700 block of Oleen Cove Road in Rock Hill around 10:25 a.m. Monday, according to Trent Faris, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
When they arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim’s identity will be released by the York County Coroner’s Office once the family has been notified.
No charges have been filed as of late Monday afternoon, but Faris said investigators are speaking with a “person of interest.”
