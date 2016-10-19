Rock Hill man charged with murder in Oleen Cove Road shooting

A Rock Hill man has been arrested and charged with murder two days after Monday’s fatal shooting in a rural community west of the city.
The York County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday evening that detectives have charged Richard David Estes Jr., 32, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to Monday’s shooting death at 745 Oleen Cove Road.
Estes turned himself in to detectives Wednesday afternoon at Moss Justice Center in York, according to a statement released by email from Trent Faris, sheriff’s office spokesman.
York County deputies responded around 10 a.m. Monday to a shooting on Oleen Cove Road. There, they found 30-year-old Michael Tyson Dilda dead of a gunshot wound, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Sabrina Gast said Tuesday that autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
