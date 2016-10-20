Report: Ex-girlfriend found Rock Hill homicide victim

Authorities say the man fatally shot in his Rock Hill home Monday was discovered by his ex-girlfriend with a gunshot wound in his back.
Michael Tyson Dilda, 30, was shot and killed in his home on Oleen Cove Road in Rock Hill on Monday, authorities have said.
Richard David Estes, 32, of Rock Hill, was charged Wednesday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials have released few details about what led up to the shooting, or a possible motive for the killing.
According to an incident report from the York County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called deputies around 10:30 a.m. Monday after arriving at Dilda’s home and finding him with a gunshot wound.
The woman referred to Dilda as her ex-boyfriend and the father of her baby, and told deputies Dilda had been shot in the back.
She said she tried calling Dilda twice that morning and decided to come to his home when she couldn’t get in touch with him.
Sheriff’s investigators said Monday and Tuesday that they were speaking with a person of interest. Estes turned himself in at the Moss Justice Center Wednesday afternoon.
A magistrate denied bond Thursday morning because only a circuit court judge can set bond on a murder charge.
Estes said very little during the hearing but told the judge he had retained an attorney. He lifted his hands, which were in handcuffs, and blew a kiss to a woman sitting in the public seating area as he was escorted from the courtroom.
Estes has only one arrest from 2007 for driving without a license, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
Check back for updates.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments