Crime

October 24, 2016 10:35 AM

Police: Man in York store came back 2 hours later with a gun and robbed clerk

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

YORK

Police in York are seeking a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store with a gun this morning two hours after he was in the store.

In the incident just after 5 a.m. Monday, a man police identified only as a white male went into the Pride store at 328. S. Congress St. in York armed with a rifle and demanding cash, according to a written statement released by Lt. Rich Caddell of the York Police Department.

The suspect took the cash from the clerk and fled in a brown Nissan.

The clerk told officers that the same man had been in the store two hours earlier, according to police.

Officers were able to identify a suspect from store surveillance camera footage but have not yet made an arrest.

