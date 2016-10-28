Chester woman, Lancaster man among 98 drug felon sentences shortened by Obama

A Chester mother and a Lancaster man linked to drug-dealing killers in the 2000s are among 98 drug felons who had sentences commuted Thursday by President Barack Obama.
Olynthia Louise Hinton, who had been sentenced in 2005 to 20 years, now will be released in February, according to a list of federal prison defendants released by The White House.
Hinton, whose family had petitioned for her early release, was sentenced under federal guidelines after pleading guilty. Hinton was arrested Sept. 3, 2003, with 83 grams of crack, nearly 100 grams of cocaine, and scales, according to court records.
Before that, Hinton had a 1999 conviction for drug possession, court records show, in which she was sentenced to four months in jail with two years suspended.
Obama has now commuted the sentences of 872 people, more than the 11 previous presidents combined.
Antonio Hood of Lancaster, who had two previous drug convictions, was sentenced to life in prison in 2005 after he pleaded guilty to distributing more than 50 grams of crack cocaine and five kilograms of cocaine after an arrest in 2002.
In that case in Lancaster, 23 people were charged in a drug ring that stretched from Washington, D.C., to Lancaster.
Hood will face just 20 years in prison after Obama intervened.
Hood tried previously to have the sentence shortened but federal prosecutors wrote in documents in 2010 that the court had no authority to shorten a mandatory life sentence because Hood had two previous drug convictions.
Hood was one of many people arrested when police and prosecutors said that gang ringleaders kidnapped video poker manager Melvin Steele and his wife, Rita, in 2000.
Melvin Steele was killed and his wife survived after the ordeal. The plot involved a bomb scare at the old Grace Bleachery in Lancaster to draw police away from where Steele kept the money.
