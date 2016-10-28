Crime

October 28, 2016 5:20 PM

5 arrested after 2-year drug investigation in Chester County

Staff reports

CHESTER

A two-year drug investigation in Chester County culminated Friday with the arrests of five people, according to police.

The Chester Police Department conducted a two-year investigation along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that led to the arrests of five people, police spokeswoman Keisha Tobias said.

The charges range from conspiracy to distribute cocaine base to distribution of cocaine base.

Charged were Ternard Morris, Charlene Snyder, Raffaell Jackson, Jacques Jackson and Anthony Culp, Tobias said. All five are in the custody of federal authorities.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.

