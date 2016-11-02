Police investigating morning rush hour armed robbery at Fort Mill Burger King

Police in York County are investigating an armed robbery during rush hour this morning at the Burger King in Fort Mill, deputies said.
In the incident around 7:40 a.m. on U.S. 21, two suspects wearing masks over their faces robbed the restaurant, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office, in a written statement. One of the men had a handgun, Faris said.
The Burger King is located south of Interstate 77 Exit 90 at Carowinds Boulevard, south of the North Carolina state line.
No other details about the crime were available.
Check back for updates.
