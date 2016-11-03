York Co. convenience store robbed Wednesday by armed, masked suspects

Three masked men robbed a Catawba convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The robbery happened around 10 p.m. at the Catawba Express, according to Trent Faris, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Three men wearing masks and armed with handguns entered the store and held the cashiers at gunpoint, Faris said. The suspects took money from the register and some cigarettes.
No injuries were reported, and further details weren’t available Thursday morning. Detectives are viewing surveillance footage from the robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.
