3 Rock Hill convenience store operators plead guilty in $5M food stamp fraud

Three Rock Hill convenience store operators face potential prison time after pleading guilty in federal court to years of food stamp fraud that adds up to more than $5 million, court records show.
Li Fang Phu, Hoang Long Huu Nguyen and Dianne Margaret Phu each pleaded guilty last week to a single indictment in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors after facing six counts earlier this year, federal records show.
From 2009 through this year, the three pled to defrauding the U.S government Department of Agriculture, which operates the food stamp program.
The retailers exchanged cash for food stamp benefits, and also accepted food stamps for purchases of cigarettes, beer and gasoline, the indictment shows.
Examples contained in the indictments in federal court records allege purchases of close to $60 where customers bought as little as a single pack of cigarettes, or a pack of cigarettes and a single can of beer, and other violations.
The stores involved are Daily Express Mart on Wilson Street in Rock Hill, and Gas on the Spot, which is no longer is in operation, but used to sit on South Cherry Road, at the intersection with Heckle Boulevard.
Food stamps purchases are supposed to be used with a direct transfer card and intended for low- and middle-income families. Retailers are authorized only to accept food stamps for food. The debit cards replaced paper stamps in 2002.
Sentencing will happen sometime in 2017, federal prosecutor Jim May said.
