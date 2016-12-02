Two face charges in unrelated fight, weapon incidents at Northwestern High

A school resource officer responded Thursday to two separate incidents within three hours of each other at Northwestern High School.
The officer arrested and charged one subject with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property after being called around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The same officer later arrested and charged another subject with third-degree assault and battery after a fight around 1 p.m. later that day, according to another police report.
Officer Kerri Altizer was notified Thursday morning by a Northwestern assistant principal about a student possessing a gun, according to a report. The officer and vice principal identified the student and then searched his book bag.
The student admitted that he had a BB gun in the bag, and the officer secured the weapon, the report states. The student was charged with carrying a weapon on school property on a juvenile summons and released to his mother.
The BB gun, gas canisters and BBs were entered into evidence, a report said.
Altizer was later notified that afternoon by the same vice principal about a fight, according to a second report.
The officer spoke with one subject who said that another subject smacked him in the face as he walked out of the cafeteria “in a joking manner.”
The first subject told the officer he knew they were joking, but some friends were “running their mouths,” telling him to go back to the cafeteria. The subject then went back into the cafeteria and hit the other in the face.
The two began to fight, according to the report.
The officer viewed video of the incident and charged a student with third-degree assault and battery on a juvenile summons. The student was released to his guardian, the report states.
Further details about the incidents not provided on the police report.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
