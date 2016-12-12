Police: York man attacked by pit bull dogs while putting up Christmas decorations

A York man has been hospitalized after he was attacked by two pit bulls while putting up Christmas lights, police said.
Officers saw the dogs running loose when responding just before 11 a.m. Sunday. After the dogs charged a neighbor and then an officer, a responding officer shot one of the dogs, York Police Chief Andy Robinson said.
The injured man’s left arm was “severely mangled” and he was taken first to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill then to a Charlotte hospital for treatment, Robinson said.
The man, 71, told officers that the two pit bulls attacked him from behind, knocking him down and biting him repeatedly, police said.
Both dogs were recovered by Animal Control and the owner was cited.
