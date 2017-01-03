Mom of four, 28, charged with exposing herself at Rock Hill barber shop, police say

A 28-year-old woman has been with exposing herself outside a Saluda Street barber shop, where she was visible to her four children, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Latigra Charell Ervin Heath, 28, was arrested after she exposed herself to a group of men outside the Gaston Barber Shop on Saluda Street, the report says. Rock Hill police responded to the reported incident at 1:27 p.m. Sunday.
Heath was charged with indecent exposure and unlawful conduct towards a child, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Heath told police that she was being paid to clean the business dressed in red lingerie, the report says. Officers told her to stop, because her four children and other citizens could see her, the report says.
At 2:44 p.m., officers received another call from a differnt person who reported that Heath was outside the business stripping, the report says. When officers arrived, they found the front door locked and saw Heath sitting inside the barber shop in red lingerie with her breasts exposed, the report says.
Officers saw Heath walk to the back of the store, where she was joined by her four children, the report says. An unidentified person came into the room, asking “where’s that gun” and throwing things around the room, the report says.
An unidentified person stated that “if the door opened he was shooting,” the report says.
Officers locked down the building and attempted to get someone to unlock the business door and come outside, the report says. SWAT was called to the scene along with negotiators, who took over the scene, the report says.
The negotiators got someone to come outside of the building, the report says. One person was taken into emergency protective custody due to “his erratic behavior and claiming to see things, which were not there,” the report says.
Police did not find any guns at the scene, the report says. No further details were available on the report.
