Second suspect, 20, charged with attempted murder in Rock Hill shooting

A 20-year-old man is the second suspect charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 1 shooting at a Rock Hill home, according to a police report.
Brandon Javon Adams was arrested Monday, the report states.
A South Pointe High School student, Jerrimyhia Roach, 17, was arrested Friday at the school and charged in the case, police said.
Officers went to a home in the area of Constance Way in Rock Hill on Dec. 1, after learning shots were fired into the residence, the report states. Officers noted a bullet hole in a front window on the first floor of the home and another hole in the front wall of the second floor, according to the report.
The resident told police she had not heard the gun shots, but did hear glass breaking and hitting the floor, the report said.
A witness not in the home told police that he saw a white 1980s model Oldsmobile driving through the neighborhood, and that shots were fired from that car on Monroe Street. Officers found shell casings in the road, and they found and searched the Oldsmobile, which Adams was driving, but did not find evidence related to the Constance Way incident, the report said.
Detectives determined Adams had been involved in the Constance Way shooting and arrested him, police said.
Adams also was charged with one count of criminal consipiracy, police said.
Roach also faces three counts of attempted murder in the case. He also was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.
Further details about the case were not available from police.
