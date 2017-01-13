Rock Hill police charge man with inhaling keyboard spray

A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday night and charged with unlawful possession of an aromatic hydrocarbon inhalant, according to Rock Hill police.
According to a police report, officers responded to a suspicious person report and arrived in the parking lot of a Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard around 8 p.m. Thursday.
When police arrived and contacted Adam Bennett, he appeared “disoriented and confused,” the report states. Police say he had trouble speaking and was slow to respond to questions.
Bennett’s pupil size was “abnormally large,” according to one officer, who noted his eyes not react to extreme changes of light.
Officers conducted a search of Bennett and his 1991 black Nissan Maxima and found no drugs. They did find a receipt in his pocket from Walmart showing that he had purchased four 10-ounce cans of Dust Off Keyboard Spray earlier that day, the report states.
According to the report, Bennett was carrying one of the cans, which felt almost empty, as well as another can which was empty in the passenger seat.
The can Bennett was holding felt very cold, which indicates recent use, according to the report. Officers found a Walmart bag with two more new cans of Dust Off in the car.
Emergency Medical Services and fire officials responded and checked out Bennett to confirm he was stable for jail, according to police. Officers arrested Bennett and transported him to Rock Hill City Jail, where he was issued a citation.
The can Bennett was holding was placed into evidence.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments