York Co. Walmart thieves crash getaway car, escape, but return for loot, police say

Two women accused of stealing almost $1,400 in goods from a Lake Wylie Walmart, then crashing a stolen getaway car, were arrested when they returned to retrieve loot, police and jail records show.
Cassandra Michell Webber, 32, of York, is charged with hit and run, driving without a license, shoplifting, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and disregarding a yield sign, jail records show. Webber was jailed under a $20,125 bond, York County jail records show.
Courtney Nicole Cason, 29, of Charlotte, was charged with criminal conspiracy, shoplifting and giving false information after she allegedly gave officers a fake name. Cason is jailed on a $5,590 bond but has two holds on her from other agencies, jail records show.
Deputies were sent to Lake Wylie to assist S.C. Highway Patrol troopers around 7 p.m. Wednesday after people in one of the vehicles involved in a collision fled into a nearby field, a York County Sheriff’s Office report stated.
One witness reported seeing one of the people walking away from the collision scene carrying a plastic bag, wearing “britches that were a few too big,” the report said.
Walmart store video showed two women loading a car filled with unpaid merchandise, the report said. Employees told police they were able to get the license plate number, then saw the getaway car crash with another vehicle after the accused thieves left the parking lot onto S.C. 274.
Police recovered almost $1,400 worth of merchandise. Later, around midnight, officers were called back to the scene after people with flashlights were seen in the field where the thieves had fled.
Webber and Cason were arrested and police found that the car involved in the crash had been stolen in Charlotte, records state.
The person who reported the car stolen told officers that Webber had been his girlfriend for about three weeks and “while he was asleep, she must have come over and stole the car,” records state.
