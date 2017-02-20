Up to 100 people brawl at Rock Hill nightclub and one charged, police say

Deputies saw as many as 100 people brawling in the parking lot of a Rock Hill night club early Saturday after a fight began inside and moved outside, according to a police report.
In the incident that began around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a nightclub on Riverview Road, deputies responded after reports that a fight inside the club had moved out to the parking lot, a report from the York County Sheriff’s Office states.
Deputies estimated they found from 80 to 100 people “actively fighting in the parking lot” when officers arrived, a report states.
A trio of security guards told police that Patrick Demond Hope Seibles, 24, pulled a gun from his waistband and waved it around, the report states.
“At this time everybody yelled ‘gun’ ” and Seibles tried to flee before being stopped by security, police said.
A gun was found underneath a Dumpster, the report states.
Seibles denied involvement and also denied having the gun, deputies said. Based on witness statements, he was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, the report states.
The name of the club was not listed on the police report.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments