York Co. deputies say woman stole car, led police chases, once with a child

Police in York County and the city of York are trying to catch a woman whom officers say stole a car Monday and has led police on three chases, police said.
Deputies have warrants against Stephanie Nicole Wilson, 31, for unlawful conduct toward a child, grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light and other charges from both the York County Sheriff’s Office and York Police Department, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Wilson was first chased Monday after she is believed to have stolen the car, Faris said.
She had a child in the car, and officers stopped the chase for safety reasons, Faris said.
Police put out Wilson’s picture and a a description of the car, a green 2010 Toyota Corolla, on social media. York city police also have charges pending against Wilson, Faris said.
Officers spotted Wilson again Tuesday morning and pursued her on U.S. 321 to the Chester County line before stopping the pursuit for safety reasons, Faris said.
Later Tuesday, deputies spotted Wilson again and tried to apprehend her again before stopping the pursuit near the city limits of York for safety reasons, Faris said.
Police ask that anyone who sees the car or Wilson should call 911.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
