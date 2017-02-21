Two teens charged in Indian Land High break-in expected to cost ‘thousands’

Two teenagers have been charged in a break-in at Indian Land High School that resulted in thousands in damage, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Michael Bigham, 17, and Dawson Lewis Gainey, 16, both of Indian Land, were charged with second-degree burglary Monday after school maintenance workers discovered extensive damage, the sheriff’s office reported.
Windows were shattered, three vehicles in the automotive shop were damaged and items including computer equipment and a microwave were “smashed to the floor,” deputies reported.
Several items were taken, according to deputies, who say burglers found their way into administrative offices, a classroom and a cafeteria.
A complete assessment of the damage and an inventory of the stolen items are not yet complete.
Bigham, a former Indian Land High student, was being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center, deputies said. Gainey is charged as an adult, but was taken to a juvenile detention facility.
A photograph of Gainey is not available.
Surveillance footage shows two people committing the burglary Sunday night. The two were wearing “easily recognizable clothing,” according to a report.
Bigham and Gainey were taken into custody on burglary warrants, and searches were conducted at their homes, deputies said. Clothing and property believed to have been taken from the school were recovered, deputies say.
Two more warrants each have been served on Bigham and Gainey, charging them with malicious injury to property over $10,000 and malicious injury to property under $2,000, records show.
The incident “caused a lot of problems for a lot of people,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Thankfully, students were off yesterday. The damage is expected to total many thousands of dollars.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments