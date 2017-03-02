Man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 17, in Tega Cay captured, police say

Police have found a 25-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, said Maj. David Nelson, public information officer for the Tega Cay Police Department.
Marcus Alexander Center was captured in Olathe, Kan., after a tip to the police department paid off, Nelson said.
On Feb. 21, the girl told police she had been had sexually assaulted at a Tega Cay residence, a report states.
The girl was transported to Piedmont Medical Center. Her condition was not listed on the report.
Police collected evidence of the assault, including clothing, a comforter and a completed sexual assault kit, the report states. Police issued a warrant charging Center with criminal sexual conduct.
Center fled and police have been searching for him, Nelson said.
Nelson said the department now has to determine whether extradition will be waived and make the proper arrangements.
Comments