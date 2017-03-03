Store owner found dead from gunshot wounds in yard of Lancaster home

The owner of a Lancaster convenience store was found dead of gunshot wounds in the front yard of his home late Thursday, coroner and police officials said.
The owner had locked up his nearby store less than ten minutes before he was found dead, police said.
Harnish Patel, 43, of 262 Craig Manor Road, Lancaster, was found in the yard a few minutes before midnight, according to a release from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Patel lives across the street from White Oak Manor long term care.
Lancaster County deputies received calls at 11:33 p.m. after people called 911 to say they heard screaming and gunshots, according to a release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Patel had closed his Speedee Mart store at 1416 Pageland Highway nearby at 11:24 p.m., police said, and left for home in his silver minivan.
“Investigators believe he drove from the store directly home, where he was confronted by his killer when he got out of the vehicle,” a police statement said.
Deputies have not said if there is any video surveillance from the store. However, Sheriff Barry Faile asked the public to call police if anyone saw anything at the store, the house, or if you have any information, the statement said.
