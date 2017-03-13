York County ex-con who attacked 2 prosecutors, recently out of prison, arrested again

The York County ex-con just out of prison for trying to attack prosecutors in court faces a potential revocation of his probation after he was arrested for domestic violence, court and jail records show.
Lewis “Scooter” Warlick, 32, of York, was booked into the York County jail Monday morning. Bond has not yet been set, jail and court records show. Details of the most recent arrest were unavailable Monday.
Warlick was released from prison and started probation Dec. 31, 2016, said Pete O’Boyle, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.
Warlick was sentenced to two years in prison in February 2016 for a 2015 incident in the bond courtroom at the Moss Justice Center in York. In that 2015 incident, caught on jail video, Warlick was having bond set for his third domestic violence arrest in two weeks when he lunged at prosecutors Daniel Porter and Ryan Newkirk before jailers subdued him.
Magistrate Judge Dan Malphrus sentenced Warlick to 30 days in jail for contempt of court for the outburst. Warlick was later sentenced, after pleading guilty, to two years in prison, followed by two years’ probation, for two counts of threatening the life of public officials.
In court in 2016, Warlick blamed drugs and alcohol for his actions when attacking the prosecutors. Warlick has previous convictions for assault and assaulting police, records show.
Probation officials are aware of Warlick’s arrest, but have not yet taken any action against Warlick for potential violation, O’Boyle said.
